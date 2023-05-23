CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,886 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

ADSK stock opened at $203.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

