AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $150,994,000. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,279,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

About AstraZeneca

Shares of AZN stock opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average is $68.71. The company has a market capitalization of $230.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

