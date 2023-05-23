Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $113,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.59. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,975 shares of company stock valued at $15,204,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

