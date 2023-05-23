SVB Wealth LLC Sells 46 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML opened at $698.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.10. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $699.86. The company has a market capitalization of $275.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

