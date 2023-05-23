274 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

