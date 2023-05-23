The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Boosted by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $255.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.69 and its 200-day moving average is $293.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.17.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

