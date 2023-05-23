Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $34.42 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $34,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY opened at $451.25 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.36.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

