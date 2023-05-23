Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 7,684 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $34,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

MDY stock opened at $451.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $448.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.36. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.