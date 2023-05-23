Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,998 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $36,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average of $82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

