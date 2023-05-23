Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $37,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.