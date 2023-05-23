Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 699 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $37,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after acquiring an additional 922,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 616,012 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.78. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

