Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $37.15 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $37,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,498 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,291,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,487,000 after acquiring an additional 181,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,166,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,215,000 after acquiring an additional 245,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 119,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

