Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $51.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $51,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $218.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $237.97. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.64.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.