Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 143,713 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,690,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,713 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.14% of American Equity Investment Life worth $122,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,563,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 135.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 228,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan David Matula acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.88. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

