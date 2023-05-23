Laffer Tengler Investments Has $106,000 Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 175,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 233,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

