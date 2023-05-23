Laffer Tengler Investments Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy Partners

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

