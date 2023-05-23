Laffer Tengler Investments Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,242 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 130,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 374,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 44,421 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 107,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.24.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.10. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.