Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 171.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,687,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,180,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% in the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $228.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

