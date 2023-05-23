ProVise Management Group LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $69,969,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after buying an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,329,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE KMI opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.