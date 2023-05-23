Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,745 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Capri worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Capri by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 340,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Taika Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 100,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 48,260 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $69.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.