Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 17,221 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,221 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of FOX worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in FOX by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FOX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

