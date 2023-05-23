ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 2,284 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $18.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

