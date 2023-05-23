ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of ResMed worth $20,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 162.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

ResMed stock opened at $225.46 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.85 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.10. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total value of $325,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,130.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,416,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,951 shares of company stock worth $7,143,067 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

