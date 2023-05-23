Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,048 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

