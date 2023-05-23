PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,567 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Principal Financial Group worth $19,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 173,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PFG opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

