Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 384,036 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 227.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,036 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,495,000 after buying an additional 2,120,629 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,574,000 after buying an additional 280,878 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $137,811,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

