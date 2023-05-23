PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,272 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 715,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,229,000 after acquiring an additional 429,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,857,000 after acquiring an additional 328,945 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,201,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $367,148,000 after acquiring an additional 322,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

