FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $419.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $408.00 to $419.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

FDS has been the topic of several other reports. CICC Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.78.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $398.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.62.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $6,404,608. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,034,000 after acquiring an additional 77,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

