O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.82. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.