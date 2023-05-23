O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 232,738 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,738 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vipshop worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vipshop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vipshop by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

