O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.73 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.13.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR stock opened at $135.63 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $108.64 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 96.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.08.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

