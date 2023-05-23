L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,709 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after purchasing an additional 302,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,163,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,854,000 after acquiring an additional 165,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $186.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.21 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

