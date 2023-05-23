Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $94.56 and a 52-week high of $133.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.33%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.