O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 173,983 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,983 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of KT worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KT by 57.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 189,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of KT by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KT by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of KT by 19.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of KT by 259.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

KT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

KT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

KT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.