O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,142 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 31,444 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.58) to GBX 2,550 ($31.72) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.09) to GBX 2,510 ($31.22) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.31) to GBX 2,900 ($36.07) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.12. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.