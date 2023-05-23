Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Hits $0.0221

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $105.62 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02213483 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,150,236.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

