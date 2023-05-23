Raymond James Lowers Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target to $11.50

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RITM opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RITM. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

