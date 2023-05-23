Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.