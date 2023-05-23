Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCPGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

