Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.4 %

APD stock opened at $275.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.63.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.63.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

