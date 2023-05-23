O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TECK. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Further Reading

