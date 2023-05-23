O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.36 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,957 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

