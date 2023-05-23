Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,993 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Honda Motor Company Profile

NYSE HMC opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

