O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,099 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,259 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $116,429,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $108,710,000. Provident Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,655,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $213,476,000 after purchasing an additional 970,191 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

