O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $140.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.