Aigen Investment Management LP Has $907,000 Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Eagle Bancorp worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 6.4 %

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,513.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Eagle Bancorp news, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,513.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 4,924 shares of company stock valued at $86,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.55%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Further Reading

