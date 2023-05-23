Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $88.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

