Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $201,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $104.55 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

