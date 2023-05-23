Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $20,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.80.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.