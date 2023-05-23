ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Shares of MPC opened at $110.63 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

