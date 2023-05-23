Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

SMG stock opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.99. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.55%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

